How Long is Fire Emblem Engage?

After pre-ordering Fire Emblem Engage, you’re most likely itching for any and all the Fire Emblem Engage information you can get your hands on including the length of the game itself. Fire Emblem games are known for being long experiences with a lot to chew on. That said, does Fire Emblem Engage follow in the footsteps of its predecessors when it comes to game length?

How Many Hours Will it Take to Beat the Fire Emblem Engage Story?

The entirety of Fire Emblem Engage is rumored to be around 50 to 60 hours long. Since the embargo for the reviews is up, we know from people who have already played the game how long Fire Emblem Engage will be.

We also know that the game will have 26 chapters which act as a nice way to check your progress. It is also said that Fire Emblem Engage won’t have any end-game content or new game plus. Though several DLCs are planned for Fire Emblem Engage, we hope a future update will bring the new game plus feature.

In a recent interview with the developers of the game, the map of Fire Emblem Engage was revealed. The story of Fire Emblem Engage is completely new and standalone. The new world that Fire Emblem Engage takes place in will have four regions that you’ll need to battle through: Brodia, Elusia, Firene, and Solm. Since the world has four big areas to discover, it makes sense that the story of Fire Emblem Engage will take around 50 to 60 hours to complete.

Now that you know how long Fire Emblem Engage is, you can check to see what new and returning characters are coming to the game. After you’ve read and seen all you need to see, you can then decide for yourself if the Divine Edition is worth it.

Fire Emblem Engage will be available on January 20, 2023, on the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 17th, 2023