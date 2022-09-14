Every New and Returning Character in Fire Emblem ENGAGE

If you’re ready to return to the battlefield for some intense tactical gameplay, Fire Emblem ENGAGE is coming right around the corner. You’ll take control of the newest protagonist in the franchise, as you work to round up characters from previous entries in the franchise to wage a holy war once more.

However, if you want to know who is in the game so far, and if your favorite legacy character is slated to make a comeback, we’ve got you covered. Here is every character that is making a comeback, as well as the new crew that you’ll get to know and love over your time in Fire Emblem ENGAGE. Here is everything that you’ll need to know about this upcoming title!

Returning Characters In Fire Emblem ENGAGE

During the opening moments of the newest trailer, fans quickly noticed that there are quite a few familiar faces that are making a comeback in this title, but if you’re newer to the franchise, some of these may stick out to your more than others. Let’s take a look and see who is making their way as a returning character in this newest game.

Fire Emblem ENGAGE – Returning Characters

Character Name Character Debut Game Marth Fire Emblem Celica Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia Sigurd Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War Leif Fire Emblem: Thracia 776 Roy Fire Emblem: The Binding Blade Lyn Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade Eirika Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones Ike Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance Micaiah Fire Emblem; Radiant Dawn Lucina Fire Emblem: Awakening Female Corrin Fire Emblem: Fates Male Byleth Fire Emblem: Three Houses

As you can see, there are 12 characters confirmed to be returning in this new game, and it is unclear if they are going to be the only ones making a comeback. We may also see a few other familiar faces along the way, but only time will tell if that is going to be the case.

Fire Emblem ENGAGE – New Characters

As you make your way around this new world, you’ll be ready to jump into the action with the new Protagonist, whose name is Alear. While the comparison to the Nintendo Switch Joycons has been made to death, fans are still excited to see what they are going to bring to the table. You’ll also be able to interact with all of these new characters as you make your way around the world:

Alfred

Anna

Céline

Chol é

Citrinne

Etie

Framme

Louis

Vander

With the prior Fire Emblem titles boasting quite the roster of playable characters, this surely is just scratching the surface of everything that will soon be available. Making sure that you’re building up proper relationships with these, either as friends or more, will help you enjoy everything that the game has to offer!

And those are all of the confirmed characters making their debut, or their return in the newest entry of this storied franchise! If you’re ready for everything in Fire Emblem ENGAGE, make sure that you’re checking out and see if the Divine Edition is worth your money, and everything we currently know about this new title!

Fire Emblem ENGAGE will be available on January 20, 2023, on the Nintendo Switch.