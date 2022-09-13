Fire Emblem Engage: Is the Divine Edition Worth It?

During the latest Nintendo Direct, the company revealed Fire Emblem Engage, the newest main title in the acclaimed SRPG franchise. But that’s not all, as Nintendo also revealed an official look at the game’s Deluxe, or in this case, Divine Edition, which is set to bring a few exclusive goodies to fans. But what comes as part of the game’s Divine Edition, and more importantly, is the edition worth it? Now, in order to help all of those who cannot wait for the arrival of Fire Emblem Engage, here’s everything you need to know about the game’s Divine Edition.

What Comes in the Divine Edition of Fire Emblem Engage?

According to Nintendo, the Divine Edition of Fire Emblem Engage will feature the base game, an exclusive steel book, a set of themed art cards, a softcover art book, as well as an exclusive A1 poster featuring the cast of the game and both versions of the protagonist. The version will become available simultaneously with the game on January 20, 2023.

You can check out a full look at everything featured as part of the Divine Edition of Fire Emblem Engage below, courtesy of the Nintendo of Europe Twitter profile:

Is the Divine Edition Worth It?

Taking into account the number of goodies featured as part of the Divine Edition, we can say for sure that, if you have the resources and are a fan of the franchise, the Edition is a must, as it will offer a wide array of exclusive mrrchandise as well as more insight on the game’s world and characters thanks to its art book.

As we mentioned above, Fire Emblem Engage is set to be released on January 20, 2023, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. As you await the release of the title, you can also play the latest main installment of the franchise, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on September 13th, 2022