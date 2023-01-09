All Fire Emblem Engage Pre-Order Bonuses: How to Get the Fire Emblem Engage Tarot Deck

After you have determined if the Fire Emblem: Engage Divine Edition is worth it, you now need to decide if you want to pre-order it and, more importantly, from where. With the Fire Emblem: Engage release date coming up, you don’t have that much more time to consider pre-ordering the game and getting some sweet bonuses. To make everything easier for you, here are all of the pre-order bonuses on offer for Fire Emblem: Engage.

Every Fire Emblem Engage Pre-Order Bonus Explained

Since Fire Emblem: Engage is a Nintendo Switch exclusive, the only way to pre-order the game is through Nintendo themselves or a third-party shop. GameStop seems to be one of the only shops offering a pre-order bonus for Fire Emblem: Engage. If you pre-order from GameStop, you’ll get a 12-card Fire Emblem: Engage tarot deck which isn’t enough cards for a full deck but is a really cool collector’s item.

If you live outside of the US, you’re in luck. Though the GameStop pre-order deal is available worldwide, only UK gamers who pre-order Fire Emblem: Engage from Game or ShopTo will receive a unique Fire Emblem pin badge with every physical standard edition. If you live in Japan or the UK, you can pre-order Fire Emblem: Engage from Nintendo and get a pin and a poster.

And that about does it for all of the Fire Emblem: Engage pre-order bonuses on offer. Though there aren’t as many editions and pre-order bonuses as other titles, which is becoming more and more typical of Nintendo, you can however get the Expansion Pass for an extra USD $29.99 to get the next four waves of DLC coming to Fire Emblem: Engage throughout 2023.

While you wait for Fire Emblem: Engage to come out and start contemplating where you want to pre-order from and which edition you want, you can start looking at who the new and returning characters are in the game.

Fire Emblem Engage will be available on January 20, 2023, on the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 9th, 2023