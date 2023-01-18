Fire Emblem Engage is only a couple of days away and fans could not be more excited, as the game promises to feature the return of both fan-favorite characters, although in spiritual form, and beloved mechanics, all accompanied by a new version of the series acclaimed combat system. But will the game have multiplayer modes similar to the ones present on the series’ latest spin-off, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes? Now, in order to answer that and more, as well as to make sure you are fully ready for the game’s release, here’s whether or not there are multiplayer modes in Fire Emblem Engage.

Is There Multiplayer in Fire Emblem Engage?

Surprisingly to many, Fire Emblem Engage does feature a few multiplayer modes, all part of its Tower of Trials. On them, players will be able to either face enemies together with others or assemble their own squad and face that of other players, the latter of which will be controlled by AI. Players will also be able to challenge others on their own customized maps. Fire Emblem Engage will not feature any kind of local co-op modes.

No further details regarding the modes were revealed but you will be able to access the Tower of Trials through the Somniel, the latter of which is the game’s main hub.

Fire Emblem Engage is set to be released on January 20, 2022, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 17th, 2023