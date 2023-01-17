Does Fire Emblem Engage Have Romance or Marriage? Answered

A staple in Fire Emblem games of the past is the ability to romance your NPC companions. In Fire Emblem Engage, many long-time and new fans are curious about whether they’ll be able to romance and marry whomever they wish (with the NPC’s consent, of course). As the game’s official release date approaches, more will be known on this topic, but here is everything we know so far about romance and marriage in Fire Emblem Engage.

Will Fire Emblem Have Romance?

As far as we know, there is romance in Fire Emblem Engage. As you play through the story of Fire Emblem Engage, you’ll be able to build a relationship meter with different NPCs. You’ll even be able to take them out on dates, increase your relationship by giving gifts, and spend time together.

There are many new and returning characters in Fire Emblem Engage and it will be interesting to see what kind of romance options are available in the game. Since the game isn’t out yet, it isn’t clear how everything will work, but the system is rumored to be very similar to Fire Emblem Three Houses.

Will Fire Emblem Have Marriage?

If the rumors of Fire Emblem Engage being similar to Fire Emblem three Houses are true, then there will most likely be marriage options available as well. Though nothing is confirmed, we would love to see marriage be a possibility in Fire Emblem Engage as it adds another level to the RPG experience.

It will be interesting to see how romance and marriage options are handled in Fire Emblem Enageg. Since you need to pick your gender at the beginning of the game, we wonder how fluid and open the romance options and marriage will be in Fire Emblem Engage. Take all of this with a grain of salt as Fire Emblem Engage may end up not having any romance or marriage options. Only time will tell.

Fire Emblem Engage will be available on January 20, 2023, on the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 17th, 2023