Who Is the Protagonist in Fire Emblem Engage?

Fire Emblem: Engage is the newest entry in the series. While it does feature many returning and new characters, the main protagonist you play as is brand new to the series. Here is what you need to know about the protagonist in Fire Emblem: Engage.

Fire Emblem Engage Protagonist Explained

The main protagonist in Fire Emblem: Engage is named Alear. Whether you choose to play as a male or female, the main character is always named Alear, has the same backstory, but may have different romance options. Alear is the Nintendo Switch-looking character… You know, with the red and blue hair.

From here on out, there will be minor spoilers about the nature of the protagonist in Fire Emblem: Engage. Alear is a Divine Dragon that has been awakened after 1,000 years. They have amnesia and must call upon the Emblem, the spirits of past heroes in the series, to recover their memories.

Since they are a Divine Dragon, Alear is commonly referred to as the Divine One in the game. Also, the weapon that Alear carries is called the Libération. Only a Divine Dragon can wield the sword which makes Alear a truly special protagonist when it comes to Fire Emblem games. As Alear and company travel the four continents of Elyos, they must work together to thwart the antagonist, the Fell Dragon.

The Fell Dragon is the big bad of Fire Emblem: Engage. While Alear slumbered, the Fell Dragon tried to destroy Elyos but was stopped. As the Fell Dragon rises to power once more, you need to collect the Emblem Rings to become powerful enough to seal the Fell Dragon away once more.

And that is everything there is to know about the protagonist and the antagonist in Fire Emblem: Engage. If you want to learn more, you should look into getting the base game or even the Divine Edition yourself.

Fire Emblem: Engage is available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 20th, 2023