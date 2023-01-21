How to Cook in Fire Emblem Engage

Despite the combat-heavy nature of Fire Emblem Engage, after all your hard work on the battlefield, one of the most relaxing things you can do is sit down for a hearty meal with your units. Even though the mechanic isn’t introduced straight away, cooking can become a valuable tool for Alear and their companions once you start developing your relationships. You can collect various materials and ingredients during your adventure through Engage, but how you utilize them massively comes down to cooking. So, read on to find out when you can access this mechanic and what it’s useful for.

Can You Cook in Fire Emblem Engage?

To cook a meal, you will need access to Café Terrace, which can be unlocked as soon as you finish Chapter 5. To unlock this location, you need to head north of Somniel and walk up the staircase. A cutscene will trigger to show that Café Terrace is now open, and you’ll be able to walk in. While here, you’ll be able to invite two units to eat a meal you will cook, so you must ensure you’ve got something to suit everyone’s taste. Creating a successful meal will increase a unit’s stats for the next battle, alongside working on your Support Rank. In contrast, a failed meal may risk a temporary debuff, hence why it’s so important to pay attention to the tastes of your guests before selecting a meal.

Ingredients can be found across levels and around Somniel, which you can implement into your recipes. Things like fruit can be located around the orchard, while stuff like fish will become the central element of a dish. If you’re struggling to find ingredients, adopting animals and leaving them in the farmyard can also be an excellent way to farm ingredients. To ensure you always have a dish on hand to appeal to every unit, it’s best to collect ingredients whenever possible. Cooking can be one of the most efficient ways to increase your Support Rank, so stop by Café Terrace whenever you can.

Fire Emblem Engage is available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 21st, 2023