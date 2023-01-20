How to Recruit All Characters in Fire Emblem Engage

Fire Emblem: Engage is finally out and there are a lot of new and returning characters you can recruit to your team. If you’re looking to recruit every character in Fire Emblem: Engage, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s get into it.

How to Unlock Every Character in Fire Emblem: Engage

Of course, you’ll start the game with the main protagonist, but from then on out, you’ll want to recruit more and more heroes onto your team. And not just because you can romance more characters; having more heroes on your team makes the combat more fun and the story more interesting.

All of the main heroes in Fire Emblem: Engage is unlocked as you progress through the main story. Don’t worry about missing any crucial characters because they will automatically unlock as you progress through the game. Every chapter has an opportunity to recruit a new character or strengthen the bond of an existing party member.

However, there are five minor characters that require you to complete side quests to unlock. Here is how to unlock the five optional characters in Fire Emblem: Engage:

Jean – Complete the Paralogue Mission called Budding Talent which is between Chapters 5 and 6. You need Alear to use the Talk ability on Jean before the battle is over to unlock him.

– Complete the Paralogue Mission called Budding Talent which is between Chapters 5 and 6. You need Alear to use the Talk ability on Jean before the battle is over to unlock him. Anna – Complete the Paralogue Mission called Mysterious Merchant which is between Chapter 6 and 7. Prolong the battle until Anna comes out of her treasure chest. Then, get Alear to use the Talk ability on her.

– Complete the Paralogue Mission called Mysterious Merchant which is between Chapter 6 and 7. Prolong the battle until Anna comes out of her treasure chest. Then, get Alear to use the Talk ability on her. Jade – During the A Clash of Forces mission in Chapter 9, make Diamant use the Talk ability on Jade before the mission is over.

– During the A Clash of Forces mission in Chapter 9, make Diamant use the Talk ability on Jade before the mission is over. Seadall – During the Dancer in the Ruins mission in Chapter 15, make Alear use the Talk ability on Seadall before the mission is over.

– During the Dancer in the Ruins mission in Chapter 15, make Alear use the Talk ability on Seadall before the mission is over. Saphir – During the The Dead Town mission in Chapter 19, make Alear use the Talk ability on Saphir before the mission is over.

And that is how to recruit every character in Fire Emblem: Engage. You may want to brush up on how to unlock support conversations as it will be important to unlock every character.

Fire Emblem: Engage is available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 20th, 2023