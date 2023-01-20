How-to-Unlock-Support-Conversations-in-Fire-Emblem-Engage

When delving into the world of Fire Emblem Engage, you’ll quickly realize how heavily the protagonist relies on other characters for support when needed most. A little help goes a long way, and throughout your adventure, you will meet a number of characters who will quickly rise to the challenge should you need them. Support conversations have been a part of the Fire Emblem franchise since Awakening, so it is no surprise that they also play a role in Engage. If you’ve got prior experience with the franchise, you probably have a slight inclination of what they are capable of, but for a first-time player, you may not know where to begin. So read on to find out how you can unlock support conversations and what they do.

What Are Support Conversations in Fire Emblem Engage?

Support Conversations automatically unlock once you level up your bond with another character. This happens over time, especially if you’re using a specific set of units fighting alongside one another. One of the fastest ways to unlock Support Conversations and increase your bond with units is using the same ones each time you fight and succeed. Once you’ve levelled up, you’ll be able to visit Somniel and interact with your units to see a new Support Conversation.

Support Conversations are essentially the gateway into getting to know your party members in Fire Emblem Engage, which is excellent for a new player who doesn’t understand who units are and is a great refresher for even veterans of the franchise. Increasing your support and engaging in Support Conversations is also a great way to boost your chances of unlocking romanceable options with characters. In addition, taking part in Support Conversations and increasing the ranks with units will increase their stats in battle when used, which is particularly useful for tough opponents.

Fire Emblem Engage is available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 20th, 2023