How-to-Increase-Support-Rank-in-Fire-Emblem-Engage

The units you fight alongside in Fire Emblem Engage are a gateway to stronger attacks, so you must work on their strengths at any opportunity. Increasing your support rank with units may seem intimidating and long, but it’s essential if you want to avoid coming face to face with a game over screen. Once you know how to increase your support rank with your units, you’ll open the opportunity to gain new abilities and playstyles in those all-important combat instances, so read on to find out how you can quickly work on your support ranks.

How to Quickly Increase Support Rank in Fire Emblem Engage

There are three main methods for increasing your ranks in Fire Emblem Engage, with the first being the most obvious. Fighting alongside one another may seem like an obvious step to take if you’re improving your bond with one another, but in doing so, you can also unlock support conversations and increase your bond. Increasing your rank this way is a given, but it can also be risky if you’re facing a high-level enemy and have low support. In addition, giving your unit a gift now and then can help your rank and also go toward any romanceable options you may unlock when your rank is high enough.

Finally, you can increase your support rank by spending time with your unit at a location like Café Terrace. It seems like a strange mechanic in such a combat-focused game, but spending quality time with your units can be the number one approach to take to increase your support rank. Eating at Café Terrace also allows you to spend time with two support units at once, so you’ll be able to work with two characters at a time rather than the other approaches. It’ll also bump your stats, which is a bonus.

Fire Emblem Engage is available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 20th, 2023