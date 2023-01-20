Are you wondering how to claim bond fragments from achievement rewards in Fire Emblem Engage? Bond fragments are an essential item that can be used in several ways to strengthen your character and improve their bonds with other characters in the game. One of the ways you can earn bond fragments is by completing achievements from the game. So then, how do you claim bond fragments as rewards for completing these achievements? Unfortunately, the game doesn’t provide clear instructions on how to do so, but we will. Here is everything you need to know about how to claim Bond Fragments from achievement rewards in Fire Emblem Engage.

How to Claim Bond Fragments From Achievement Rewards in Fire Emblem Engage

To claim Bond Fragments from Achievement Rewards in Fire Emblem Engage, you must first unlock the Somniel location to access Cafe Terrace. You will unlock Somniel naturally by progressing the game’s main story to chapter 3. Cafe Terrace is where you can eat meals with your fellow Fire Emblem Engage party members and find additional activities like cooking and the music box, which allows you to change your background music.

You will find Cafe Terrace in the North part of Somniel. Once inside the Cafe, head to the back, where you will find a Bulletin Board. Interact with it, and the third option avaiable is the Achievements submenu. From here, you can turn in completed achievements for rewards like Bond Fragments.

What Are Bond Fragments Used For?

Bond Fragments are used to create Bond Rings for your characters. Bong Rings are powerful items that can boost characters’ stats in your party. A typical Bond Ring can be made with 100 Bond Fragments. They can also be used in the Arena to fight against an Emblem Legend and improve their Bond. The Arena is also located in Cafe Terrace and will be avaiable at the end of Chapter 5.

Fire Emblem Engage is available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 20th, 2023