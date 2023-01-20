Fire Emblem Engage: Which Difficulty and Mode Should You Choose?

In true Fire Emblem fashion, Fire Emblem Engage players can choose between a few different difficulty settings as well as between two distinct modes, all of which offer a pretty different overall experience and feel. But which difficulty should you choose? And, once you select your chosen setting, in which mode should you play? Now, in order to answer that and more, here’s which difficulty and mode you should choose on Fire Emblem Engage.

Fire Emblem Engage: All Difficulty Settings Explained | Which Difficulty Should You Choose?

Overall, Fire Emblem engage currently features three difficulty modes, Normal, Hard, and Maddening, all of which are summarized in the selection menu. You can check out a quick summary of each difficulty setting below, as well as which one should you choose.

Normal: The game’s standard difficulty setting, is set to offer a tuned experience to both new players and those still unfamiliar with the series and tactic JRPGs in general.

Hard: A mode made for players experienced with the franchise as well as long-time fans of the genre. Pushes players to master all of the game's mechanics.

Maddening: The game's ultimate difficulty, Maddening is tailor-made for those looking for the toughest of challenges. Overall, the difficulty will feature mode diverse enemies, lower hit rates, and higher-level foes, among other additions.

With that said, we recommend that most players play on Hard, as the mode is sure to please all who are looking for a challenge sure to bring them the full experience. For more experienced players as well as Fire Emblem veterans looking for a test of wits, playing on Maddening will be our main choice.

Classic VS Casual: All Modes Explained

As you can check out in the image below, Engage allows players to play on either Casual mode, where no matter the stage of the game you are in, all units killed in combat will return, as well as on Maddening, where losing a unit means that they will die in the main storyline.

With that said, we recommend that you play on Maddening, as doing so will really up the overall experience and force you to truly think through and fully understand the game’s mechanics.

You can play Fire Emblem Engage right now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 20th, 2023