Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach Update 1.04 Patch Notes

Update 1.04 has arrived for Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. This game was released last week, and fans of the franchise have been having fun with the new title of the FNAF franchise. The reviews are mostly positive right now, some players are experiencing some performance issues, but that is something many players expect when it comes to a new title. Here’s everything new with Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach update 1.04.

FNAF: Security Breach Update 1.04 Patch Notes

Fixed an issue where some users were unable to interact with a recharge station outside of Parts and Service.

Fixed an issue with Freddy being available too early when exiting the sewers.

Fixed an issue with users not being able to interact with arcades.

Fixed an issue with a mission objective repeating itself and not properly updating.

Moved two Retro CDs due to issues with Freddy being intermittently accessible. They’ve been pulled out of El Chips and Prize Counter and placed elsewhere in the world.

Fixed an issue with security badges being available multiple times when they’re not supposed to.

This update is rather small, but at least it brings some needed fixes to the game. Players were experiencing some problems regarding the recharge station out of parts and service, arcades, mission objectives, and more. Most of these problems should be fixed after this update, so you should not have to worry about them for too long. The game has gathered around 6 thousand players so far, and after these fixes more players may arrive.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach is available now on PC, PS4, and PS5. For more information regarding this update, go to the official Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach Steam page.