FNAF Security Breach: How to Decommission Monty

Montgomery Gator, also known as Monty, is one of the main antagonists of Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, the newest game in the series, and one sure to give you plenty of scares and trouble as you try to survive the night and get out of the Pizzaplex. With that said, as you will need all the help you can get to make your escape, we will now tell you how to decommission Monty in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach.

How to Unlock the Entrance to the Boss Area

You can decommission Monty in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach by following a few steps. First, you need to use your Party Pass to gain access to the elevator leading to the Monty’s Gator Golf area. Once in the area, avoid the robots in the way and head to the area’s store. Once inside, head to the side door inside. After entering, follow the hallway and enter the first door to the left. Grab the Security Badge, the Fiz Camera, and the Mazercise Ticket, and get out.

After getting the items, head to the Daycare Center and head to the Superstar Theater. After that, head below the stage and grab the Mazercise Control Key, located close to the Save Point. After that, head to Mazercise’s and complete the puzzle, as doing so will open an entrance to the vents leading to the upper area of Monty’s Gator Golf.

How to Decommission Monty in FNAF Security Breach

Once you leave the vents, the fight will begin, to defeat Monty, you need to, while avoiding the gigantic Lizzard, use the guns located in the area to fill the Splash Bucket. After filling the bucket, just go towards the console located right of it. Once you reach it, Monty will appear. When this happens, just press the button, which will cause the bucket to drop the balls on Monty. Destroying him. After Monty is defeated, just head down and get the claws.

You can play Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach right now, exclusively for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC, via Steam.