Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, the newest game in the series, presents players with a chance to unlock six different endings, including the canon one. And among the many endings available, the Savior one is considered by many as the hardest one to be obtained. With that said, we will now tell you how to get the Savior Ending on FNAF Security Breach.

How to Get the Savior Ending in FNAF Security Breach

To be able to unlock the 3-star Savior Ending on FNAF Security Breach, players need to complete all 3 Princess Quest minigames, in order. The first one can be found in Roxy’s Salon, while the second one will be featured in the Arcade. The third one can be found at the endgame after players complete the first two minigames and arrive at the Pizzaplex entrance. To find it, players need to select ”Vanny” at the entrance and then head to Vanny’s Lair, where they will be able to play through the third Princess Quest minigame. Completing the minigame will unlock the Savior Ending. To recap, here’s what you need to do to unlock the Savior Ending in FNAF Security Breach:

Complete Princess Quest 1 and 2.

Play through the game until you reach the Pizzaplex (6 AM).

Go to the entrance and select ”Vanny”.

Enter Vanny’s Lair.

Complete Princess Quest 3.

As we said above, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach has a total of 6 different endings, including the Savior one. You can check out how to unlock each one of the remaining endings here. For those currently having problems thanks to Chica, you can also check out how to decommission Chica in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach so that you can explore the game more freely.

You can play Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach right now, exclusively for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC, via Steam.

- This article was updated on December 21st, 2021