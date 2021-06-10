Update 2.28 has arrived for For Honor, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The main purpose of today’s For Honor patch is to deploy Y5S2 Mirage. This adds a new story mode for the game and also a new hero. Tons of bug fixes and other adjustments have also been implemented.

The patch size is 1.8 GB for both the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game. If you have the game on PC, the patch size is 1.9 GB.

You can read the full patch notes below as well as developer comments.

For Honor Update 2.28 Patch Notes

IMPROVEMENTS

FIGHTERS

Berserker

CHANGES INTEGRATED from the Testing Grounds:

Top Light: Top Light is now 500ms (was 600ms) Top Light now deals 12 damage (was 13) due to speed increase Top Light now costs 9 stamina (was 12) Top Light After Feint is now 400ms (was 500ms) Top Light After Feint now deals 11 damage (was 12) due to speed increase Top Light After Feint now costs 6 stamina (was 9) Top Light OOS is now 800ms (was 900ms)



Developer’s comment: These changes normalize all of Berserker’s neutral light attacks, giving them all the same utility.

Sprint Attack: Sprint Attack range increased to 2.5m (was 2) Sprint Attack forward movement increased



Developer’s comment: Berserker should now be able to catch up to opponents fleeing fights more easily.

Dodge Forward Heavy: Dodge Forward Heavy Long Distance attack range increased to 2.5m (was 2.25m) Forward movement during Dodge Forward Heavy Long Distance increased to 6m (was 4.75m) Added rotation speed on miss recovery to ensure it properly rotates towards the locked target on miss Fixed issues with not moving correctly but still registering a hit Fixed issues with missing but holding a direction that would weirdly snap you forward at the end Fixed issues with default movement speed at the end of the attack Fixed issues that allowed Berserker to target swap too late, causing very glitched movement

Dodge Forward Light: Forward movement during Dodge Forward Light increased to 5m (was 2.25m) Set Attack Range on Dodge Forward Light to 2m (was 2.5m) Attack is now Enhanced

Side Dodge Lights: Are now Enhanced



Developer’s comment: Berserker should now be able to use their dodge attacks to both chase and enable their offense more reliably.

Shugoki

NEW CHANGES based on Testing Grounds Feedback:

Heavy Finishers Heavy Finishers should now always connect when feinted to Guardbreak no matter which attack precedes it

Charge of the Oni Recovery is 400ms (up from 300ms), preventing “infinite sprint” Super Sprint has feedback now

Headbutt Headbutt has VFX now

Demon’s Embrace Demon’s Embrace recovery is now 1300ms (down from 1500ms) After Demon’s Embrace, Shugoki can block at 1000ms

CHANGES INTEGRATED from the Testing Grounds:

Heavy Attacks Uncharged Heavy Finishers now have reduced rotation, allowing most heroes to be able to comfortably dodge the attacks Fixed issues related to attacks not hitting external targets since the trajectory was placed too high Adjusted feint timings on Charged Heavy Finishers to ensure it works properly (can now feint during charge, feint happens 100ms before clip ends)

Headbutt Headbutt in chains is 500ms Headbutt now deals 10 damage Headbutt no longer stuns or deals stamina damage

New move: Dodge Forward Headbutt Attack is 500ms Starts 300ms into front dodge

New move: Dodge Side Headbutt Attack is 533ms Side Dodge now branches to Headbutt from 300 to 500ms (was from 300 to 600ms) Side Dodge Headbutt miss recovery branches to Heavy from 100ms to 600ms



Developer’s comment: Shugoki’s Headbutt is now used in many more situations, and as such it needs to be more of a threat than previously.

New move: Dodge Forward Heavy Added new attack: Dodge forward heavy Added Uninterruptible Stance on Dodge Forward Heavy at 400ms into the clip



Developer’s comment: these new dodge attacks should provide Shugoki with enough options to properly counter opponent bashes as well as opponents who tend to roll away too much. It also gives Shugoki a neutral opener, which should help him flow better into his offense.

Dodges Fixed branching speed on left/right dodges to be consistent (they are both at 300ms now)

Demon’s Embrace Now shows the Unblockable symbol during the initial portion of the attack No longer has variable duration and reach – it is now fully static at 900ms (the previous shortest duration) Now deals 20 damage and heals for 10 (down from 22 damage and heals for 18). This is to compensate for the attack being available from Light Parry. Now only accessible from Down + GB in neutral and after a throw (removed branching from front dodge) Now has no armor whatsoever Now recovers stamina for the opponent Adding links to Demon’s Embrace from feint clips for input comfort Fixed bug on movement



Developer’s comment: These changes are aimed at making Demon’s Embrace the ganking move it should be; its position in chains as a soft feint prevents it from being a thorough ganking move.

Charge of the Oni Charge of the Oni is no longer an attack – it is accessed through tapping the Sprint button while sprinting, similar to Shinobi. The move no longer has dodge frames, bumps, etc. It is now a “super sprint” move. Shugoki cannot do Charge of the Oni if OOS



Developer’s comment: Shugoki has a difficult time performing his rotations – going from the lane to a side point or from side point to side point; with this, Shugoki gains an ability similar to what Shinobi possesses and is able to move around the battlefield more swiftly.

Zone Attack Zone Attack now properly branches to finishers at the correct timing (frame 166ms)

Light attacks Removed Uninterruptible Stance from Neutral Lights Removed Uninterruptible Stance from OOL Lights



Developer’s comment: This helps prevent frustration while fighting against Shugoki, who could hit Light on reaction to anything his opponents threw.

Gladiator

NEW CHANGES based on Testing Grounds Feedback:

Skewer Skewer now generates 30 points of Revenge

Dodge Melee Now deal 10 stamina damage No longer stuns No longer pauses stamina regeneration Forward Dodge Melee is now 500ms, can branch from 300ms to 500ms in front dodge Side Dodge Melee now occurs at 300ms in the dodge (is no longer delayable)

Toe Stab No longer Unbalances opponents who are OOS

CHANGES INTEGRATED from the Testing Grounds:

Toe Stab No longer prevents Executions Now deals 10 damage (was 6) Now chains to Heavy Finisher and Skewer (at 300ms)



Developer’s comment: Fuscina Ictus now deals a more respectable amount of damage while improving its ganking ability.

Zone Attack Now chains to Heavy Finisher and Skewer at 100ms



Developer’s comment: Gladiator now has more ways to enter chains and initiate Skewer and other types of pressure.

Skewer Now costs 12 stamina Bind Hit Reaction that plays on Exit from Skewer when the Gladiator Dodges has been reduced to 400ms (was 800ms) to remove the ability to combo with Dodge Light



Developer’s comment: Skewer should now be much more usable as there are multiple ways to initiate the attack, and as such it is now more in-line with other attacks.

Side Dodge Lights Now have Dodge Active from 33ms to 233ms

Side Dodge Melees Now have Dodge Active from 100ms to 300ms Now chain to Skewer Now have 2.75m range (was 2m)



Developer’s comment: These changes are aimed at making Gladiator more in-line with other heroes in terms of their dodge attacks, while also granting Gladiator more chase.

Front Dodge Light 2nd movement phase now moves 4m forward (was 3.25m)

Light Attacks Now chain to Skewer at 100ms (to ensure Feint to GB can connect)



Aramusha

NEW CHANGES based on Testing Grounds Feedback:

Forward Movement Added extra forward movement to Neutral Side Heavies and Neutral Heavy Feints to ensure Feint to GB works within normal distances Heavy Finishers now move forward more during the attack Infinite Light Chains now move forward more consistently Infinite Heavy Chains now move forward more during the attack

Top Heavy Top Heavy now deals 24 damage (was 22)

Forward Dodge Front Dodge now has defense and can block while dodging

Fury Unleashed GB Attempt no longer bounces off

CHANGES INTEGRATED from the Testing Grounds:

Blade Blockade Blade Blockade can now be accessed after 100ms in any attack’s recovery on hit/miss/bad block Blade Blockade Light follow-up is now 333ms and deals 20 damage (now guaranteed) Blade Blockade Light follow-up stamina cost is now 9 (was 12) Blade Blockade Light follow-up is now considered a Light attack Blade Blockade Light follow-up now causes a Medium reaction (was Heavy) Blade Blockade Heavy follow-up is now 333ms, has zone properties and deals 16 damage (now guaranteed) Blade Blockade follow-ups now always happen at 300ms in the Blade Blockade window (gives a lot more input comfort) Ring the Bell removed from Blade Blockade, and is now a soft-feint from Heavy Opener and Dodge Forward Heavy



Developer’s comment: These changes should improve Blade Blockade to where you use the appropriate follow-up depending on the situation, making Blade Blockade much easier to access.

Ring the Bell Ring the Bell removed from Blade Blockade, and is now a soft-feint from Heavy Opener and Dodge Forward Heavy Fixed Ring the Bell damage timing to be on hit (rather than start of the bind) Adjusted conditions on infinites to chain after Ring the Bell Removed Uninterruptible Stance from Soft Feinted Ring the Bell Ring the Bell now deals 12 damage



Developer’s comment: Aramusha now gains a tool to both open up opponents as well as set up ganks.

New Move: Side Dodge Heavy New attack – Side Dodge Heavy. Dodge frames and iframes occur at 200ms during side dodge, and the strike is 600ms Removed links to front dodge side attacks



Developer’s comment: Aramusha should now be able to deal with opponent bashes and initiate his offense better.

Dodge Forward Heavy Dodge Forward Heavy’s armor now starts at 400ms (was 100ms) Added ability to perform Ring the Bell Soft Feint from Dodge Forward Heavy Dodge Forward Heavy is now 800ms (was 600ms, to support the Soft Feint) Dodge Forward Heavy now moves 4m forward (was 3m)

Light Attacks Bug Fix: Neutral Lights now have proper dodge timing (was 100ms after start of parry, now starts at parry timing) Bug Fix: Fixed inconsistencies on branching to light attacks in recoveries

Heavy Attacks Bug Fix: Removed branching to Dodge on Neutral Top Heavy Miss recovery Bug Fix: Infinite chain top heavy dodge window fixed (was 100ms after start of parry, now starts at parry timing)

Chain Flow Removed hard flow to top from sides. Aramusha can now freely chain to any other direction Staying in the same direction gives a Heavy Finisher, but otherwise continues the infinite chain



Developer’s comment: This removes the need for Aramusha to do Side -> Top -> Side to continue his infinite chain. This should alleviate some of the predictability and give new options in group fights.

OOL Chain OOL chain now chains left->right->left->etc (and no longer uses Top Light)



Jiang Jun

NEW CHANGES based on Testing Grounds Feedback:

Dou Shi’s Choke Now deals 30 stamina damage when fully held



Developer’s comment: Dou Shi’s Choke was dealing too much Stamina damage when used. This should bring it more in line with other stamina draining attacks.

Sprint Attack Bug Fix: Fixed an issue that was reported via Bug reporter that Jiang Jun’s guard break will bounce off the enemy every time when performed after feinted sprint attack – by changing the strike to a Medium Hit Reaction (was Heavy)

Side Heavy Stamina cost is now 12 (was 30)

CHANGES INTEGRATED from the Testing Grounds:

Heavy Attacks Top Heavy Starter is now 800ms (was 900ms) Top Heavy Starter damage is now 24 (was 27), due to speed increase Left/Right Heavy Starter are now 900ms (were 1000ms) Left/Right Heavy Starter damage are now 27 (were 32), due to speed increase Heavy Finishers now Soft Feint to GB at the same timing as branching to Feint and Sifu’s Poise Normalized Heavy Attack stamina costs (Starters and Finishers) to 12. Stamina costs were a bit over the place (Tops were always 12, but sides were sometimes 24 (after Zone Attacks mostly), sometimes 28 (when chained normally) Adjusted left/right trajectories to fit properly with attacks (increased side range on right heavy, front range on left heavy)



Developer’s comment: Jiang Jun can now use his Top Heavy opener as a Guard Break punish and his Side Heavy openers as Light parry punishes for extra damage. Also, Jiang Jun should be able to catch opponents with Guard Break from the Finisher.

Jiang Jun’s stamina penalty on his Side Heavy Attacks is no longer relevant with the Core Combat Update; they retain their properties but now cost the standard amount of stamina for Heavy attacks.

Dodge Forward Heavy Dodge Forward Heavy is now 600ms (was 1000ms) Movement phase on dodge forward heavy is now a single phase that moves 4m Removed Feint and Soft Feint from Dodge Forward Heavy Dodge Forward Heavy now can start at 200ms into the dodge

Kick – Dodge Forward Melee Uses Kick animation 500ms strike Begins 300ms into front dodge, chains to openers, and guarantees a light Deals 20 stamina damage No longer prevents Stamina Regeneration for 1.8s



Developer’s comment: These changes are twofold: Jiang Jun now gets a more reliable opener with his Kick as well as better chase with his Dodge Forward Heavy.

Dodge Heavy/Light Added links to Sifu’s Poise from miss/hit/block

Sifu’s Poise Sifu’s Stance Zone Attack is now Unblockable Sifu’s Stance Zone Attack reduced knockback to ensure a follow-up heavy finisher soft feinted to GB will connect



Developer’s comment: This lets Jiang Jun be more effective in group fights by throwing multiple, target-swapped unblockable attacks and be threatening against external opponents.

Sprint Attack Bug Fix: Fixed an issue that was reported via Bug reporter that Jiang Jun’s guard break will bounce off the enemy every time when performed after feinted sprint attack – by changing the strike to a Medium Hit Reaction (was Heavy)

Dou Shi’s Choke Recovery is now 300ms longer No longer gives free hits when it lands



Developer’s comment: This makes Jiang Jun have to decide which option to perform after a parry. Dou Shi’s Choke is no longer the best option after every single Heavy Parry.

Hitokiri

NEW CHANGES based on Testing Grounds Feedback:

Rei Kick Now deals 10 stamina damage (was 15) No longer pauses stamina regeneration Range is now 2 (was 1.6) to prevent backstep

Sweep Now deals 10 stamina damage (was 30) No longer pauses stamina regeneration

Infinite Chain Attacks Now deals 22 damage (was 24)

New Move: Side Dodge Heavy Now deals 14 damage Now branches from Dodge at a fixed 300ms (was 200ms-400ms) Improved the animation transitions

CHANGES INTEGRATED from the Testing Grounds:

Chain Starters Zone Attack is now a Chain Starter Dodge Forward Heavy is now a Chain Starter Sprint Attack is now a Chain Starter



Developer’s comment: This lets Hitokiri chain into their infinite chains more easily and apply more pressure overall.

Zone Attack Zone Attack now forces a Medium Hit Reaction (was Heavy)

Dodge Forward Heavy Dodge Forward Heavy now forces a Medium Hit Reaction (was Heavy)

New Move: Side Dodge Heavy 600ms Attack Hits on opposite side of dodge Is a Chain Starter Branches from 200ms-400ms



Developer’s comment: Hitokiri now has tools to handle bashes and can use this to initiate offense more effectively.

Sweep Now chains to Infinite Chain at 300ms, delayed until 400ms, delayable until 600ms. Guarantees Chained Heavy after Sweep Now chains to T4 at same timing as Heavy Chained



Developer’s comment: These changes make Hitokiri’s Rei Kick/Sweep mix-up more potent and push towards the infinite chain in a more consistent manner.

Chain Heavies Uninterruptible Stance begins on button release Side Chained Heavy forward movement is now 2.5m (was 2m) Side Chained Heavy trajectory angle is now 10 (from 30) Side Chained Heavy trajectory reach is now 1 (up from 0.8)



Developer’s comment: Hitokiri should now be able to use their Infinite Heavy Chain attacks more effectively in group fights.

Sprint Attack Now chains to OOL chained attacks

OOL Top Heavy Bug Fix: OOS Neutral Top Heavy is now 1100ms (was 1200ms)



Zhanhu

NEW CHANGES based on Testing Grounds Feedback:

Zone Attack Zone Attack is now 600ms (was 500ms in the Testing Grounds)

Dodge Forward Heavy Dodge Forward Heavy now deals 24 damage when performed after a Superior Block (was 30 in the Testing Grounds)

Subduing Blow Subduing Blow no longer has Uninterruptible Stance during its recovery

Dodge Attacks Dodge attacks remain as Light Parries

CHANGES INTEGRATED from the Testing Grounds:

Dodge Cancels All dodge cancels happen at 333ms All attacks including Finishers can now be Dodge Cancelled



Developer’s comment: Zhanhu can now dodge-cancel all of their recoveries, including Finisher recoveries, to stay on the move and apply pressure to opponents.

Dodge Attacks Side Dodge Attacks are now enhanced Forward Dodge Light is now 500ms (up from 400ms) (this is so it isn’t frame advantaged)



Developer’s comment: Zhanhu’s Dodge Attacks should now be safer to use, and Zhanhu can now also use their Palm attack to open up opponents.

Subduing Blow Moved Subduing Blow to front Dodge Strike is 500ms Begins 300ms into dodge (can be delayed until 500ms) Chains to Openers Guarantees Light and Zone on Hit Removed links from Deflects

Dodge Attacks All dodge attacks were meant to count as heavy parries in the Testing Grounds Superior Block Dodges now make followup attack Unblockable All Light and both Side Heavy Superior Block Dodge followups deal 22 damage Front Heavy Superior Block Dodge followup deals 30 damage



Developer’s comment: Zhanhu no longer has Palm on Superior Block dodges but can now guarantee damage when they successfully block.

Finishers Right Heavy Finisher trajectory is now similar to Left Light Finishers are now 566ms (were 600ms)

Zone Attack Zone Attack is now 500ms

Neutral Lights Changed block movement on neutral lights to 2m (was 1m) for front/side/back Can now do backstep light



FEATS

Rocksteady REMOVED – replaced by “Short-Tempered” “Passive | Deal (20%) more damage for a short duration after taking damage from an enemy (hero)”



Developer’s comment: Rocksteady was a ‘problematic’ feat, matched only by Thick Blood. Both Feats had completely obliterated entire opponent move sets, making Bleed heroes obsolete (for Thick Blood) and heroes who need an Unbalance to reach their special moves useless (like Caber Toss giving no damage). There’s no defending the old functionality of these two Feats, and now players and devs alike can sleep soundly at night knowing that they are both gone forever.

“Short-Tempered” we feel will keep some of the flavour of Rocksteady, in that when you get hit you will then gain a benefit. Unlike the unhealthy behaviour of Rocksteady, Short-Tempered benefits you a little bit no matter what hero you face, and never obsoletes an enemy.

MAP

Improved collision detection across all maps (FH-378, FH-514, FH-1155)

Developer’s comment: While we strongly believe that this improvement will greatly limit the cases in which players can become stuck or reach out of map areas during a fight (most notoriously due to Bashes), we invite you to report any new issue of this type on For Honor Bug Reporter.

USER INTERFACE

To provide more transparency a pop-up now informs the player that his player report has led to an investigation and potentially an action

Developer’s comment: Thank you for your reports! We will continue to monitor For Honor for inappropriate behaviors, as well as take action as needed to preserve the integrity of game.

BUG FIXES

FIGHTERS

Warmonger

Bug Fix: Fixed an issue that caused Vicious Impale to starts 33ms too late

USER INTERFACE

Bug Fix: Fixed an issue that mentioned that the Warden’s “Shoulder Bash” could still be performed with a Back Dodge in Arena Custom Move set (FH-1490)

Fixed an issue that mentioned that the Warden’s “Shoulder Bash” could still be performed with a Back Dodge in Arena Custom Move set (FH-1490) Bug Fix: Fixed an issue that caused the camera angle to be off in the Battle Pass Emote Mood Effects when a Paired Emote was equipped

AUDIO

Bug Fix: Fixed an issue that caused the Sentinel map to have muted or deafened sounds due to camera angles, mostly when the camera is behind the player’s hero (FH-875)

CUSTOMIZATION

Bug Fix: Fixed an issue that caused the Male Gladiator’s Chimera helmet to have floating Ornaments (FH-1694)

Fixed an issue that caused the Male Gladiator’s Chimera helmet to have floating Ornaments (FH-1694) Bug Fix: Fixed an issue that caused Lawbringer’s and Warmonger’s eyes to be completely covered for the “Omodamos” and “Gamelyn” helms (FH-1384)

Fixed an issue that caused Lawbringer’s and Warmonger’s eyes to be completely covered for the “Omodamos” and “Gamelyn” helms (FH-1384) Bug Fix: Fixed an issue that caused the “Sylvan Panacea” to have an odd lip animation on the majority of female mask less helms (FH-1257)

Fixed an issue that caused the “Sylvan Panacea” to have an odd lip animation on the majority of female mask less helms (FH-1257) Bug Fix: Fixed an issue that cause the material color to not be applied on Gryphon’s Protector Chest Shoulders (FH-1103)

Fixed an issue that cause the material color to not be applied on Gryphon’s Protector Chest Shoulders (FH-1103) Bug Fix: Fixed an issue that caused the Berserker “Hallvard” Chest armor Paint Pattern to not cover the whole armor (FH-603)

Fixed an issue that caused the Berserker “Hallvard” Chest armor Paint Pattern to not cover the whole armor (FH-603) Bug Fix: Fixed an issue that caused Symbols, Paint Patterns and Embossing to not be displayed when equipped with “Hallvard” Arms’ in barracks for Berserker (FH-593)

Fixed an issue that caused Symbols, Paint Patterns and Embossing to not be displayed when equipped with “Hallvard” Arms’ in barracks for Berserker (FH-593) Bug Fix: Fixed an issue that caused inconsistencies for the facial expression of the Shaman in many Outfit Thumbnail’s in the Barrack

For more details on this patch, you can visit the official website. For Honor is out now for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.