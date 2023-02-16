Image: Ubisoft

Ubisoft released the For Honor Update 2.41.2 patch on February 16, 2023. It is a minor patch that looks to make changes against one of For Honor’s fighters, Afeera. However, these minor changes have frustrated fellow players because the developers nerfed Afeera instead of making minor changes. In this case, Safeera achieved infinite chains, and the developers made complex changes instead of reworking the base mechanic, which is already frustrating to use, to a healthier state.

It will be interesting to see if these changes make her less annoying for players to fight against and if it affects her more than just her infinite chaining ability. Here is the For Honor update 2.41.2 patch notes for your review.

Patch Notes 2.41.2 – For Honor

The For Honor Update 2.41.2 will be the following sizes based on your platform:

PS4: 143 MB

143 MB Xbox One: 143 MB

143 MB PC: 143 MB

FIGHTERS

The most significant change coming in the For Honor Patch 2.41.2 is for Afeera, as shown below. This patch continues to change the meta of the game by further removing the defensive aspect and making it a spam attack-heavy game.

Afeera

Changes to Left Heavy Finisher and Left Red Moon: Recoveries are now 1266ms, up from 1066ms Chain link timings to Astro Flips are now static at 900ms, up from 600ms to 700ms Chain link timings to Light, Heavy and Zone Attack are now from 600ms to 700ms, up from 500ms to 600ms Fixed an issue which made it impossible to select which stance to attack from when chaining to Light Heavy and Zone Attack openers

Changes to Left Heavy Finisher and Left Red Moon Pins: Duration is now 833ms, up from 700ms Now wallsplats from 100ms to 300ms, up from 100ms to 500ms Now moves backwards less



Developer’s Comment: With these changes, Afeera should no longer be able to Astro Flip sideways to infinitely chain into Astro Kick Flip or Knockout Punch at any timing.

You can find the full patch notes on the Ubisoft website.

