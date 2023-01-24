Forspoken: Should You Finish Susurrus or Go Home to New York?

Forspoken started with a decision about the difficulty and ends with a major decision: do you want to stay in Athia and fight Susurrus or go back home to Homer in New York? At this point in the game, you know who Susurrus is, you know Frey’s origin and destiny, and you know the history of Athia. There will be major spoilers in this guide since I’ll tell you what each decision results in. Here is what each decision results in in Forspoken.

Choose to Finish Susurrus

If you choose to finish the fight with Susurrus, you’re basically choosing the good ending. By picking this option, you are leaving New York behind and leaping forward into your destiny as a Tanta in Athia.

After picking this option, you’ll be teleported to Cipal which is where you’ll face up against Susurrus. In this final boss battle, you’ll eventually defeat Susurrus and free Athia from its current impending doom. With Susurrus defeated, you’ll be able to get back to unlocking shaded parts of Athia to complete more activities.

Choose to Go Home to New York

If Athia is too much for you and you can’t face Susurrus, you can choose to go back home to New York and leave everything behind. This is the bad ending. Not bad only in terms of morale, but also narratively. I was shocked at how underwhelming the New York finale was.

If you choose to go back to New York, you’ll be treated to a cutscene that lasts around fifteen seconds. This cutscene just shows the streets of New York and then pans to Frey carrying Homer down the street. Then it fades to credits.

If you want to see both endings of Forspoken, manually save your progress before deciding. If you do this, you’ll be able to see both endings by loading your last save. After seeing both endings, you can load into the save you make after defeating Susurrus. From there, you can continue playing Forspoken and getting Mana as quickly as possible.

Forspoken is available now for PlayStation 5 and PC.