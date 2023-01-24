How to Unlock Shaded Parts of the Map in Forspoken

Athia in Forspoken is a massive open-world that, as you’ll quickly realize when you pull up the map, is shrouded in darkness. While the Break is narratively corrupting the lands of Athia, the map itself is physically shaded until you visit a specific tower. To unlock more activities in Forspoken, you’ll need to follow this guide to reveal regions on the map.

How to Reveal Areas on the Map in Forspoken

Once you finally have access to exploring the open world of Athia in Forspoken, you’ll quickly find that the POIs and activities in the area are pretty sparse. To unlock all of the activities in an area and to unshade the map, you need to find belfries.

Belfries in Forspoken act exactly like eagle viewpoints in Assassin’s Creed games. Belfries are always available on the map and their icon is always a circle with a symbol. All you need to do is go up to a Belfry and interact with it. When you do, you’ll unlock a shaded part of the map, unlock access to all of the nearby activities, and get a great view of the surrounding area.

After interacting with a Belfry, you’ll notice how the area that was once shaded on your map is now revealed. You can now take comfort in knowing that all of the available activities nearby are available. If you want to continue revealing more sections of the map, find another Belfry and repeat the process. You can now focus on getting as much Mana as you can.

Another way to unlock activities and POIs in Forspoken is to read the books in the Refuges. The Refuges are the safe houses where you can rest and craft items. Often, you’ll find a book just before the room with the bed. If you read it, more Refuges in other parts of Athia will be revealed.

After interacting with Belfries and Refuges, you’ll unlock areas on the map as well as activities. You will also be able to use the Belfries and Refuges as places to fast travel to. With that done, be sure to check out the four things you need to do as soon as possible in Forspoken.

Forspoken is available now for PlayStation 5 and PC.