Fortnite Alan Wake Skin: Release Date, Price, and Bundle Contents

With the upcoming release of Alan Wake 2 and the launch of Fortnitemares 2023, it only makes sense to collaborate with the two. That’s right, Alan Wake is coming to Fortnite. This guide will explain everything you need to know about the Alan Wake skin bundle in Fortnite, including the release date, price, and everything included.

Alan Wake Fortnite Skin Bundle Release Date

At the time of writing, Epic Games has not announced an official release date for the Alan Wake skin bundle in Fortnite. With that said, considering Fortnitemares will run until the first of November, it’s safe to say that we will see Alan Wake appear in the famous battle royale game within the next couple of weeks.

Alan Wake Fortnite Skin Bundle Price

The price of the Alan Wake skin bundle in Fortnite has not been officially confirmed, but we predict that it will cost around 2400 V-bucks. 2400 V-bucks is equivalent to $19.99, and the reason this is a reasonable prediction is because of how famous the character is and looking at previous bundles of the same nature.

Everything Included in the Alan Wake Fortnite Skin Bundle

While there hasn’t been an official list of what’s included in the Alan Wake skin bundle in Fortnite, reliable leakers have posted about it on X (Twitter). Check out one of the posts below.

From the picture shown in the post, we get a glimpse of what Alan Wake’s skin looks like, as well as his pickaxe, backpack, and parachute!

If you are a fan of Alan Wake, Fortnite, and Halloween, there is no better way to celebrate than purchasing this bundle when it becomes available. You can easily buy it when it becomes ready by heading into the in-game store!

If you are interested in the other collaborations Epic Games has cooking for Fortnitemares, please check out our Michael Myers and Jack Skellington guides. We go into detail about those bundle’s release dates, prices, etc.

- This article was updated on October 11th, 2023