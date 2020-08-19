Game Guides

Fortnite Astro-Not Challenge – How to Complete and Where to Find Secret Quest

Collect your cool 14k XP from this hidden challenge.

August 18th, 2020 by Daniel Chae

The Astro-not Challenge has returned to Fortnite and the spaceship is at a brand-new hidden location in the game. This Astro-not challenge can be completed quickly and will net you 14,000 XP for completing it. This guide will explain exactly how to complete the Astro-not challenge as quickly as possible.

The easiest way to pick this challenge up and the easy 14k experience is to jump in from the rip.  Simply set your marker for the location below or in the video and you’ll encounter the alien ship on the southwest side of the mountain.

Fortnite Astro-Not Downed Alien Ship Location

Once you get to the location there isn’t much in your way when it comes to picking up your XP.  Simply walk up to the ship to collect your rewards.

Fortnite Astro Not Challenge Video Walkthrough

