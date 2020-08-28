Fortnite Baby Groot Location – How to Get Sapling Groot

While Fortnite Season 4 focuses primarily on the Avengers and X-Men, there are still other Marvel heroes to find and unlock. Groot is one such hero, and he joins Star-Lord as one of the only two Guardians of the Galaxy skins in Fortnite. While you can play as Groot by unlocking the Groot skin, you can also find baby Groot and carry him around as Back Bling. Baby Groot is hidden somewhere on the island, and he can be very difficult to find if you don’t know where to look. This is where to find baby Groot in Fortnite and how to earn the Sapling Groot Back Bling.

Where to Find Baby Groot in Fortnite

To find baby Groot and unlock the Sapling Groot Back Bling, you must first reach level 23 of the Battle Pass. This unlocks the Sapling Groot Awakening challenge, which requires you to rescue Groot from Holly Hedges. You must have the Groot skin equipped in order to complete this challenge.

Groot is located in the plant nursery in Holly Hedges. This is the fenced-in area in the center of town with all the plants inside. All you have to do here is find and rescue baby Groot. He’s hiding between three potted plants like the ones pictured above. Just interact with him to pick him up and unlock the Sapling Groot Back Bling.

Some players have reported that Groot is not showing up for them when they reach Holly Hedges, so it might take a couple of tries to get him to spawn. If you can’t find him no matter what, then you’ll unfortunately have to wait for Epic Games to issue a patch. In the meantime, you can work on the many other new Marvel challenges to unlock characters like Wolverine and Thor.