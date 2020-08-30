Fortnite Bifrost Marks Location: Where to Visit Bifrost Marks as Thor

One of the new Fortnite challenges asks you to visit Bifrost marks as Thor, and they’re very easy to find if you know where to look. Marvel heroes have come to Fortnite with the Chapter 2 Season 4 update, and each hero has several Awakening challenges that you’ll need to complete in order to unlock their signature weapons, items, and costumes. After obtaining the legendary Mjolnir hammer at Battle Pass level 7, you’ll unlock another set of Awakening challenges for Thor. They’re all gathered in one spot, making this challenge a breeze. Here’s where to find Bifrost marks in Fortnite.

Fornite Bifrost Marks Location

All of the Fortnite Bifrost marks are located in the center of the map just south of The Authority. More specifically, they’re located near the Sentinel Graveyard landmark and you can easily spot them from above. They’re giant, circular icons burned into the ground, so they’re very hard to miss. After dropping off the Battle Bus, keep an eye out for the giant purple Sentinels that are laying around east of Weeping Woods. The Bifrost marks are right next to them. Check out the map below for a more precise location.

To complete the challenge, all you have to do is walk over one of the Bifrost marks while playing as Thor. You can choose whichever one you like. This will only work if you have the Thor costume equipped, otherwise it will not track your challenge progress. This challenge is the second step in Thor’s Awakening challenge to unlock his built-in emote. The first step is to damage enemies with Mjolnir, and the third and final step is to emote at the mountaintop ruins. Finishing these will grant you a new emote for Thor that allows him to don a new appearance worthy of the God of Thunder title.