Fortnite Big Bang Live Event: Leaks, Start Time, and How to Watch

It’s been too long since we’ve last had a Fortnite live event, but thankfully, we don’t have long to wait. The Big Bang is right around the corner, promising a “new beginning for Fortnite” and plenty of surprises.

This article covers how to join the Big Bang live event, when it’s happening, and what to expect. From its massive file size and certain leaks, this seems like Fortnite’s biggest live event to date!

Fortnite OG ‘The Big Bang’ Live Event Start Time

The Big Bang live event in Fortnite is on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT / 7 pm GMT. The pre-event lobby will open 30 minutes before the start date, so jump on early to avoid potential queues.

Fortnite’s core game modes will be disabled at 12 pm ET to prepare for the live event, though Creative experiences will remain playable until downtime begins at 11:30 pm ET. This will likely be the very last time to play Fortnite OG, so make sure to complete your OG Pass before it’s too late.

When we return, likely the following day, Fortnite is expected to enter the first season of a brand new Chapter in V28.00. Exciting stuff!

How to Join or Watch ‘The Big Bang’ Live Event in Fortnite

To join The Big Bang live event in Fortnite, open the game and select ‘The Big Bang’ experience from the lobby. This should be your default option shortly before the start of the event — but if not, look for it in the By Epic section, where Battle Royale modes usually are.

The Big Bang supports up to four players in one group and can be played on any platform that supports Fortnite. This is a one-time event that happens in real-time, so make sure you’re ready to go as near the start time as possible.

If you can’t make it home in time, you can use Xbox Cloud Gaming to play for free in your browser. Plenty of content creators will be streaming the event on YouTube and Twitch, too.

Fortnite Big Bang Leaks — Eminem, Lego, Rocket League, and More

Besides the date, a teaser image, and the new lobby background, Epic hasn’t released any direct information on what The Big Bang event entails. Thanks to data mining, however, we do know a handful of exciting details.

Firstly, Eminem will play a key role in The Big Bang. Eminem has two skins arriving soon, with an exclusive style for attending the event and a free Loading Screen. It won’t purely be a concert, but rather one of six phases.

🛰 calling all grandmas 12.2 pic.twitter.com/5WhalpnOEW — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) November 21, 2023

Another event phase involves the upcoming Lego mode, which involves playing as a minifigure and building with Lego bricks. If you look closely at the lobby screen, you’ll notice a Lego llama, which Lego themselves posted a closer look at.

Another phase of the event involves a rhythm game labeled Fortnite Festival. Leakers have suggested that Harmonix, the developers behind Rock Band, are involved, and several well-known artists are featured.

Finally, there’s also the Rocket Racing section, which involves racing (duh) with Rocket League cars. These three phases, in particular, appear to be teasers for permanent modes arriving in Fortnite soon, though nothing has been 100% confirmed.

There are still tons of event assets encrypted. Like, triple-digit tons. So, expect lots of surprises when The Big Bang begins on December 2. See you there!

