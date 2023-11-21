Fortnite x Eminem: Release Date, Skins, Price, and Items

Image: Epic Games

Guess who’s back. Thanks to recent update files, we know that Eminem and the most diabolical villain in the world, Slim Shady, are making their way to Fortnite. Here’s everything we know so far, including Eminem’s skins, back bling, pickaxe, emote, and more.

Eminem x Fortnite Release Date

From what we know of the upcoming live event data mine, Eminem will play a crucial part in the upcoming live event (alongside Lego, interestingly). His two skins, Marshall Never More and Slim Shady, should hit the Fortnite Item Shop by December 2, 2023.

So uh, for some reason the Eminem loading screen is the keyart for the end of season Live Event. pic.twitter.com/KKrqFOcjum — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) November 21, 2023

Fortnite Eminem Skins and Cosmetics

Image: Attack of the Fanboy, @DrCacahuette, @Luwwani

Most of Eminem’s cosmetics are currently encrypted, with only his two Outfits (skins) available to view in the files. Here’s every Eminem Fortnite cosmetic we know so far:

Never More Marshall — Outfit

Slim Shady — Outfit

Mask Up — Built-in Emote for Slim Shady

Shady Boom Box — Back Bling

Shady Double Saw — Harvesting Tool

According to some leakers, there are two other Back Blings and a universal Emote. I haven’t been able to 100% confirm their existence, but they seem highly likely when looking back on Ariana Grande and Travis Scott’s sets.

The "Marshall Magma" variant is a limited time exclusive.



Attend The Big Bang on December 2nd, and unlock the exclusive MARSHALL MAGMA style for MARSHALL NEVER MORE pic.twitter.com/z8dObngsI3 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) November 21, 2023

Slim Shady has two main styles: his classic bleach-blond 2000s look and a masked version with a glowing outfit. He also has various minor options, such as a ‘headphones off’ style. The Mask Up built-in emote lets you switch between the masked and unmasked version at any time.

Never More Marshall will have an exclusive ‘Marshall Magma’ style only obtainable by attending The Big Bang live event. Are you just gonna stand there and watch him burn?

Eminem / Slim Shady Fortnite Cosmetic Price

We don’t know the exact price for Eminem’s Fortnite cosmetics yet, but we can get a good idea by looking at previous Icon skins. Never More Marshal and Slim Shady should cost 1,500 – 2,000 V-Bucks each.

Bundles are inevitable as death, taxes, and Dr. Dre references in Shady’s tracks. Eminem’s bundle should cost around 2,500 – 2,800 V-Bucks and will likely contain both skins, each Back Bling, and his pickaxe.

The Big Bang live event starts December 2, 2023 at 2pm ET for one time only. With Travis Scott now one of the rarest Fortnite skins of all time, you don’t wanna sleep on Shady.

- This article was updated on November 21st, 2023