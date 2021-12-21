Fortnite Chapter 3 Chicken Locations: How to Fly With a Chicken for Winterfest

Fortnite‘s Winterfest 2021 is here and the game is bringing to its players, in true Fortnite fashion, a wave of new features and crazy challenges, such as the Fly With a Chicken challenge. With that said, and to make sure you are able to complete all the Winterfest 2021 challenges and get all of its rewards, here’s where to find a chicken and how to fly with one in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Where to Find a Chicken in Fortnite

You can find chickens in many locations during Fortnite’s Winterfest 2021, but we recommend that you go to Condo Canion, as the desert region has a high spawn rate, or to the snow-filled area located on the other side of the river above Rocky Reels. You can also find a few chickens in the area around The Daily Bugle.

How to Fly With a Chicken

After you manage to find a chicken, you just need to grab them and jump, which will prompt them to fly, or ”fall with style (glide)” until you reach the ground. But be advised, as grabbing the chicken is also a bit tricky, as they will start to move pretty fast after spotting you. To make the process easier, we advise you to approach them while crouching. If that doesn’t work, approaching them fast may allow you to grab one as they become startled. To recap, here’s how to fly with a chicken in Fortnite:

Spot a chicken.

Grab them.

Jump.

Making use of the environment to jump higher is highly advised. To complete the challenge you just need to reach the cumulative amount of 200 meters so take your time and jump. You can also speed up the process by jumping from a high edge.

You can play Fortnite right now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, Android, and PC, exclusive via the Epic Games Store. Fortnite’s Winterfest 2021 will run until January 6th, 2022, at 9 AM ET.

- This article was updated on December 21st, 2021