Fortnite: Deliver a Tank to a Seven Outpost Locations Map

The week 2 quests for Chapter 3 Season 2 are now live in Fortnite, and one challenge requires players to deliver a tank to a Seven outpost. Chapter 3 Season 2 revolves around the ongoing war between The Seven and the IO, and players are working on the side of The Seven after Slone’s betrayal at the end of Chapter 2. Delivering a tank to a Seven outpost will contribute to the war effort and potentially change the territory lines covering the map.

Thankfully, there are countless tanks and multiple Seven outposts scattered across the island. Here’s where to deliver a tank to a Seven outpost in Fortnite.

Fortnite Deliver Tank to Seven Outpost Location

There are numerous Seven outposts and tank spawn locations on the Fortnite map, but the easiest place to complete this quest is near The Daily Bugle. A tank can be found at the IO checkpoint near the location’s southern exit underneath the IO airship, and a Seven outpost is located to the northeast past The Temple. You can see its exact location on the map below.

The tank will always be there as long as it hasn’t already been hijacked by other players, and the Seven outpost is just a short drive away. Make sure to use the tank’s boost feature to escape all the players that drop at The Daily Bugle, as many people will likely be trying to use this tank to complete the challenge for themselves. Once you arrive at the outpost in the tank, the quest will be completed.

This quest will reward you with 23,000 XP upon completion, just like most of the other quests available this week. There are plenty of other challenges to work on this week, including finding the missing battle bus plans and driving a vehicle over Behemoth Bridge, so get those done ASAP to get some XP for the Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass.

All Seven Outpost Locations

If you’d rather procure a tank at another location and drive it to a different corner of the map, then there are six total Seven outposts scattered around the island. You can see their exact locations on the map below. They’re all along the edge of the island since the IO controls the majority of the island’s center.

You can drive a tank to any of these outposts to compete the challenge, but you’re going to have a very hard time reaching the easternmost Seven outpost since it’s on an island and tanks aren’t the best at floating across water. There are tanks all over the map though, so you can take your pick of any of the other outposts for this quest.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.