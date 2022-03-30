Fortnite: Where to Recover the Missing Battle Bus Plans

A new set of weekly quests is now live in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, and one challenge requires players to find the missing battle bus plans somewhere on the island. This quest is started after establishing a device uplink at either Condo Canyon, Coney Crossroads, or The Daily Bugle where players will receive their orders, and this is just one of the quests available this week. Thankfully, this is a very straightforward quest as long as you know where to go. Here’s where to find the missing battle bus plans in Fortnite.

Fortnite Missing Battle Bus Plans Location

The missing battle bus plans are located at Coney Crossroads. They can be found on the ground floor of a building on the western side of the POI. The building is on the corner between a tall red brick building and the IO checkpoint on the road in the middle of Coney Crossroads. You can see its exact location on the map below.

Once you find the right building, head inside the front door and the plans will be on the floor immediately to the left. The plans are a large blueprint that has a glowing white aura above it, so they’re pretty hard to miss. Just hold the interact button while looking at them to collect them and complete the quest.

This will reward you with 23,000 XP for the Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass as well as a bit of lore about the ongoing war between the IO and The Seven from The Origin over the radio. There are plenty of other quests to get done this week in Fortnite, so make sure to check out the other device uplinks around the island to receive more challenges. There are also a lot of quests from last week as well if you’ve been procrastinating those.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.