Fortnite: How to Search Chests on IO Airships

As you explore the new areas offered in Fortnite‘s newest Chapter 3, Season 2 offerings, you’ll find new and exciting opportunities to partake in. Be it if you’re hunting down NPC’s to help defeat the IO, or working alongside helpful NPC in different zones, you’ll find a whole variety of new offerings on the table for you to experience. And now, IO Airships have come to the fray, offering their own unique challenge on how to search chests inside of them!

We’ll be talking about another one of the challenges offered to players of the uber-popular Battle Royale, which tasks you on finding and searching for IO Airships, but you may be wondering where to find them and how to search for these chests inside? Follow alongside us, as we guide you through the steps, and where to find these IO Airships!

Fortnite – IO Airship Locations

As you’re going through the ever-changing map of Fortnite, you’ll find old favorites that have stuck around for a while such as Tilted Towers, and new favorites all mixed into the fray. However, you’ll also find a variety of new items and locations, along with new things to do in these spots, such as raiding IO Airships. There are six different airships located around the map. You can find them in these locations:

Tilted Towers

Coney Crossroads

Command Cavern

Rocky Reels

The Daily Bugle

Condo Canyon

As you conquer these ships, you’ll have to climb inside and find the chests, which will allow you to raid the treasures that lie within, and let you complete the challenge! You can tackle these ships in any order, so you don’t need to worry about missing one if you don’t get to it in a certain time frame. Once you raid the ships and claim their chests, you’ll be ready to move on to the next challenge in the game!

With all of the new content that keeps getting added to Fortnite, you may be having a hard time keeping up. That’s where we come into play. You may be wondering how to get and use the repair torch item, or how to accelerate your movement by blasting off in a siege cannon. We’re on top of it, and keeping you updated on all things Fortnite with all of their new content releases! For all of the updates on new challenges and more, keep checking in to see all of the new guides for Fortnite that’ll be dropping from the Battle Bus!

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.