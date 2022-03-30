Fortnite: Where to Establish Device Uplink Near Condo Canyon, Coney Crossroads, or The Daily Bugle

A new set of weekly quests has arrived in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, and players must establish a device uplink near Condo Canyon, Coney Crossroads, or The Daily Bugle in order to start this week’s challenges. Like the previous week, the device uplink locations are marked on your map with general locations but you’ll have to do a little bit of searching once you land in order to find the exact spot where you need to be. Once you find the designated location, you’ll receive your orders from a member of The Seven so you can continue the fight against the IO.

There are three separate places that you’ll need to visit this week, each with its own unique quest to accomplish. You can do them in any order though, so just pick one of the three POIs and get started. Here’s where to establish a device uplink near Condo Canyon, Coney Crossroads, or The Daily Bugle in Fortnite.

Fortnite Condo Canyon Device Uplink Location

The device uplink in Condo Canyon can be found along the road near the southern exit of the location. It’s in front of the sign that says “Condo Canyon.” As always, the device uplink is a blue hologram with a communication icon floating above it. Simply walk into it and you’ll receive your orders. You can see the exact location on the map above.

Coney Crossroads Device Uplink Location

If you’d rather go to Coney Crossroads, then the device uplink there can be found along the road near the southern exit of the POI. It’s right next to one of the IO checkpoints, giving you plenty of cover in case you find any other players and you’re playing on the new Zero Build mode. Again, just walk into the hologram to receive your next quest. You can see the exact location of the device uplink on the map above.

The Daily Bugle Device Uplink Location

Finally, there’s a third device uplink located near The Daily Bugle. It can be found along the northern edge of the POI on the cliff overlooking the location. If you’re playing on the new Zero Build mode, you’ll have to use the nearby Spider-Man webs to bounce up there or walk all the way around since you won’t be able to build ramps to help you climb. Once you reach the location, just walk into the beacon to continue this week’s questline. You can see the device uplink’s exact location on the map above.

That’s all you need to know for this week’s device uplink locations, but that doesn’t mean the work is over quite yet. Depending on where you decided to go, you’ll need to deliver a tank to a Seven outpost, damage a tank to collect armor samples, or find the missing battle bus plans. There are also plenty of other challenges left over from last week if you’re coming into this season late.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.