Taking on new challenges in Fortnite is a great way to continue pushing your Battle Pass XP up quickly, so you’ll want to pay attention each week to see what is going on in the game. You’ll find some challenges that are much harder than others, making you run around the map in pursuit to help The Seven in their quest to take down the IO Forces.

However, there are going to be quests that seem quite easy but are much more difficult than expected. This challenge is one of those, where you will be required to mantle 5 times in 5 seconds to get a sweet XP boost. How do you do this? There are a few different ways, but if you’re looking to scratch this one off as quickly as possible, follow along with our guide on how to get this done the easy way!

Fortnite – Easy Method to Mantle 5 Times in 5 Seconds

Even if you just jumped into Fortnite to take advantage of the No-Build Mode, you’ll want to make sure that the building mode is enabled to knock this quest out quickly and easily. You’ll want to drop into the map, around an area that has a lot of resources, such as trees or buildings. Make sure that you are also not around a lot of people, as they will do whatever they can to take you out.

You’ll want to bring up the build menu and create a simple structure, a plus sign made out of walls. After you have gone ahead and created this structure, all you’ll need to do is mantle it, and continue around the plus in a circle a total of five times. Since you get a little bit of air time after each mantle, you should be able to quickly grab the ledge of the next wall and bring yourself over the top.

After you have done this, you’ll have scratched yet another challenge off of your list, and earned yourself a quick and easy 20,000XP towards your Battle Pass. Since you need to level up your Battle Pass to unlock new items within it, this is one of the easiest and quickest challenges to push you over the precipice of another level, so get to it! You’ll be able to quit the game after completing this if you are not a fan of the building in Fortnite.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Mobile devices.