One of the Week 4 quests in Fortnite Season 4 requires players to abduct an opponent with a saucer tractor beam, and this task is much more straightforward than it sounds. There are a lot of alien shenanigans going on on the island this season, but abducting another player shouldn’t take too long. All you need to do is find yourself a UFO and locate a vulnerable player. Here’s how to abduct an opponent with a saucer tractor beam in Fortnite.

How to Abduct an Opponent with a Saucer Tractor Beam in Fortnite

To abduct an opponent with a saucer tractor beam, you first need to take control of a UFO. You can find UFOs piloted by aliens in different locations in each match. If a location has a purple name instead of a white one, then there will be aliens there. There are also guaranteed UFO spawn locations like the barn in Corny Complex or under the Green Steel Bridge to the southeast of the area.

Once you find a UFO, you can activate the saucer tractor beam by pressing L1/LB on a controller or holding right-click on PC. Simply find a vulnerable opponent and center the beam of light on them to abduct them. This will lift them into the air, but it won’t do much else. That’s all you need to do to complete this challenge.

Keep in mind that saucers are not invincible, so other players can shoot you down before you can abduct anyone. UFOs go down fairly easily, especially in duos and squads, so be careful and only try to abduct isolated targets. Again, you only have to lift the other player for a brief moment to complete this challenge, so you won’t have to sustain too much damage. Also, be wary if you plan on taking a UFO that’s already being piloted by an alien. Not only do you have to shoot them down first, but then they will attack you with their ray gun once they land.

Once you finish this quest, you’ll earn 30,000 XP for the Season 7 Battle Pass. If you haven’t completed the Week 4 Legendary quests yet, then check out our guides on how to search the farm for clues or find the doomsday preppers guide. The Cosmic Summer event is also nearly over, so make sure to get those Cosmic Summer challenges done before the event ends on July 5.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.