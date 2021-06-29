Fortnite: Where to Search the Farm for Clues

A new set of quests is now live in Fortnite Season 7 Week 4, and the first Legendary quest requires players to search the farm for clues. The farm in question is Steel Farm. Farmer Steel has mysteriously disappeared this week, and it’s up to you to investigate his disappearance and figure out what’s going on. Here’s where to search the farm for clues.

Where to Search the Farm for Clues in Fortnite

There are three clues to find, and they’re all located at Steel Farm. This farm is located across the river to the east of Corny Complex.

There are three clues to find at Steel Farm, but you only need to find two of them to complete this Legendary quest. The clues look like floating magnifying glasses, so they’re pretty hard to miss. You should be able to find at least two of them just by wandering around the farm for a few seconds, but here are some images and more detailed locations for each clue.

Fortnite Farm Clue 1

The first farm clue is located in one of the cornfields to the east of the farmhouse. It’s just behind Farmer Steel’s red tractor.

Fortnite Farm Clue 2

The second farm clue can be found a short distance to the north of the farmhouse. It’s located between two tall trees on the hill overlooking the river.

Fortnite Farm Clue 3

The third and final farm clue is located to the north of the farmhouse across the river. It is placed next to a pile of logs along the river bank. You should be able to spot it after grabbing the second clue.

Once you find the necessary number of clues, the challenge will be completed and you’ll earn a whopping 45,000 XP for the Season 7 Battle Pass. That’s just the first step for this week, though. There are four more Legendary quests to take on during Week 4, each of them centered around the disappearance of Farmer Steel. After completing this quest, your next task is to visit Farmer Steel’s favorite places.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on:June 29th, 2021