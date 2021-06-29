Fortnite: Where to Visit Farmer Steel’s Favorite Places

In Fortnite Season 7 Week 4, you’ll need to visit Farmer Steel’s favorite places to complete a weekly Legendary quest. This week, Farmer Steel has gone missing and it’s up to you to investigate his disappearance and find any possible connections to the invading alien threat. After searching the farm for clues, this is the next step. Here’s where to find Farmer Steel’s favorite places in Fortnite.

Where Are Farmer Steel’s Favorite Places in Fortnite?

It turns out Farmer Steel really loves food,so his favorite places are all restaurants. You need to visit all three of Farmer Steel’s favorite places to complete this challenge, and each of them is listed below:

Sticks at Craggy Cliffs

The Pizza Pit northeast of Corny Complex

Durrr Burger northwest of Slurpy Swamp

Farmer Steel’s favorite places should be easily recognizable landmarks for most Fortnite players. Sticks is located at the northern end of Craggy Cliffs, and it’s pretty hard to miss given the building’s size. The Pizza Pit and Durrr Burger restaurants are a bit harder to find, but most players have been to these places at least once to complete other challenges.

Durrr Burger is located to the northwest of Slurpy Swamp. It’s next to Logjam Woodworks, so you should see lumber and other woodworking supplies as you approach. This restaurant is also located next to Holly Hatchery, the new version of Holly Hedges. The Pizza Pit can be found to the northeast of Corny Complex. It’s easily visible from a distance thanks to its unique tomato head topper.

You need to visit all three locations in order to complete this challenge. Once it’s done, you’ll receive 30,000 XP for the Season 7 Battle Pass. This week’s Legendary quest chain is only getting started, though. Since there’s no sign of Farmer Steel anywhere, next you’ll need to place missing person signs in Weeping Woods and Misty Meadows.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on:June 29th, 2021