Fortnite: Where to Place Missing Person Signs in Weeping Woods and Misty Meadows

One of the new Legendary quests for Fortnite Season 7 Week 4 is to place missing person signs in Weeping Woods and Misty Meadows. This week, Farmer Steel has gone missing, and after searching the farm for clues and visiting his favorite places, it’s time to start placing missing person signs in the hope of finding him. Here’s where to place missing person signs in Weeping Woods and Misty Meadows in Fortnite.

Where to Place Missing Person Signs in Weeping Woods

There are four missing person signs to place in Weeping Woods. Because you only need to place four signs to complete this quest, you can get the entire challenge done here. Each of their locations is listed below:

On the back wall of the large northern lodge

Near the front door of the eastern lodge

Near the back entrance of the eastern lodge

Near the small shack by the river

Where to Place Missing Person Signs in Misty Meadows

There are four missing person signs to place in Misty Meadows. Just like Weeping Woods, you can get the whole quest done here if you place all of them in the area. Here’s where you can find missing person signs in Misty Meadows:

At the bus stop on the western edge of the area

Against a wall behind the Reboot Van

In front of the deli with a neon pig sign

Across the street from the blue building by the corner

You only have to place four missing person signs in order to complete this challenge, so you don’t need to find all eight locations. There are four in Weeping Woods and four in Misty Meadows, so you can visit either location and still get the quest done all the same. Completing this quest will earn you 30,000 XP for the Season 7 Battle Pass. Once this quest is out of the way, it’s time to collect the doomsday preppers guide. If Farmer Steel is really gone, then we have to prepare for what’s coming next.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on:June 29th, 2021