Fortnite: Where to Collect Doomsday Preppers Guide

One of the new Legendary quests for Fortnite Season 7 Week 4 requires you to collect the doomsday preppers guide, but where exactly can it be found? The game doesn’t tell you where this guide is located, but we have the location for you right here. This quest comes after searching the farm for clues, visiting Farmer Steel’s favorite places, and placing missing person signs in Weeping Woods and Misty Meadows. Here’s where to collect the doomsday preppers guide in Fortnite.

Fortnite Doomsday Preppers Guide Location

The doomsday preppers guide is located at Hydro 16, the power plant to the east of Slurpy Swamp next to the dam. It can be found in an office in the southeastern corner of the building on the first floor. The guide is a small blue book that is sitting on the floor next to a desk and a filing cabinet.

To complete this quest, all you have to do is interact with the doomsday preppers guide to collect it. Once you finish this challenge, you’ll earn 30,000 XP for the Season 7 Battle Pass. This is the easiest Legendary challenge this week, which is a nice breath of fresh air after the scavenger hunts from the first three quests. With this out of the way, there’s one last Legendary quest to take care of this week.

Since Farmer Steel is gone, it’s time to prepare for what’s coming by foraging for food and finding supplies. You can also take care of any Epic quests you may have missed from the first three weeks of the season or wrap up any Cosmic Summer quests you still haven’t finished before the event comes to a close on July 5.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on:June 29th, 2021