Game Guides

Fortnite: How to Destroy Equipment at Satellite Stations

Destroy IO equipment to complete this challenge.

Updated June 14th, 2021 by Diego Perez

Fortnite-Satellite-Equipment

The latest set of weekly Fortnite challenges is here, and one of the new Season 7 quests requires players to destroy equipment at satellite stations. The Imagined Order, or IO for short, has set up satellite stations all across the Fortnite map. You’ve probably already visited at least one of these stations at some point during this season. They’re marked with distinctive red lights and are the best places to obtain IO tech weapons. Completing this quest will reward you with 30,000 XP and it only takes a few minutes. Here’s how to destroy equipment at satellite stations in Fortnite.

Fortnite Satellite Stations Locations

There are seven satellite stations on the Fortnite map. Each of them is marked with a bright red light that you should be able to see from the Battle Bus. Their locations are listed below.

  • Discovery Dish – west of Believer Beach
  • Deep Woods Dish – Stealthy Stronghold
  • Dinky Dish – southeast of Craggy Cliffs
  • Dampy Dish – southwest of Slurpy Swamp
  • Defiant Dish – south of The Aftermath
  • Dockside Dish – southwest of Dirty Docks
  • Destined Dish – southeast of Misty Meadows

These are popular drop zones for many players this season, so be wary of enemies if you land at any of these stations. They contain powerful IO tech weapons like the Pulse Rifle, Recon Scanner, and Railgun, and many new Season 7 NPCs like Rick Sanchez can be found wandering around these locations.

Fortnite-Satelite-Stations

How to Destroy Equipment at Satellite Stations in Fortnite

When you enter any of the seven satellite stations. you’ll see a bunch of computers and equipment. These are the things you have to destroy to complete this challenge. Smash as many servers, screens, and other pieces of technological equipment as you can. You have to destroy 15 pieces of equipment in total, and you should be able to find enough at a single satellite station. Of course, you don’t have to get all 15 done in one go, so you can always drop at a separate satellite station in a second match if you still have a few targets left for the quest.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on:June 15th, 2021

GAME DEALSGet Twitch Prime For Free Right Now and get in-game items, rewards, and free games

RELATED TOPICS :

You May Like
Roblox Promo Codes List (June 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds June 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokémon GO – How to Beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra (June 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy
The Best Call of Duty: Warzone Operator Skins
Attack of the Fanboy