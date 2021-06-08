Fortnite Season 7 brings a ton of new features to the game and one new challenge tasks players with collecting different IO tech weapons. Fortnite fans may recognize IO as the organization that Agent Jones used to work for and the organization that sent troopers to the island in Season 5. Now, they’re back to fight the alien threat, and they’ve brought a new arsenal with them. IO tech weapons are some of the most powerful tools in the new season, and you’ll need to get your hands on them to complete this challenge. Here’s how to collect different IO tech weapons in Fortnite.

How to Collect Different IO Tech Weapons in Fortnite

IO Tech weapons are the new weapons added for Season 7: the Recon Scanner, Pulse Rifle, and Rail Gun. These weapons can be found at the IO Outposts scattered throughout the map. These locations have distinct red lights that you can see from the sky, so try to drop there if you can. Once you land, search the fancy IO chests to get the new gear. These chests look are much wider and have a distinct appearance compared to normal chests, and they have a much higher chance of dropping IO gear. Normal chests at the compounds can still drop the IO tech weapons too, so don’t forget to open those as well.

You don’t need to collect all three weapons in the same match, but you do need to collect three different weapons overall. Picking up the same weapon multiple times will not count. If you drop at an IO outpost every match though, you’re bound to come across every single type of IO weapon before long. Also, it’s recommended to do this challenge in Team Rumble so you can use your glider to quickly travel between IO stations and you won’t have to worry about getting eliminated.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has a lot of secrets in store that will surely be revealed in the coming weeks, but there’s already a ton of content to work toward right now. The Rick Sanchez skin is the headliner for this season’s Battle Pass, but you’ll need a lot of Battle Stars to unlock it. Superman is also coming to the game in a few weeks, and you’ll be able to complete Superman challenges to unlock Man of Steel-themed items and rewards.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.