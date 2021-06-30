Fortnite: Where to Collect Foraged Items – Forage for Food and Supplies

The final Legendary quest in Fortnite Season 7 Week 4 is to collect five foraged items. The quest is called “Forage for food, need supplies,” but all you really have to do is pick up five foraged items from anywhere on the island. That means you should be on the lookout for cabbages, apples, mushrooms, and anything you can find laying around on the ground. Here’s where to collect foraged items in Fortnite.

Where to Collect Foraged Items in Fortnite

Foraged items can be found all over the Fortnite map, but the best place to find them is Corny Complex and the surrounding farms. Corny Complex itself has quite a few fields filled with cabbages and other items you can collect. Farmer Steel’s farm across the river to the east of Corny Complex has a few items you can pick up, and the Orchard to the north of Corny Complex has more than enough cabbages and vegetables that you can collect to complete this quest.

Also, don’t forget that you can destroy cornfields and harvest the corn from them to complete this challenge as well. Many players will be focusing on cabbages, apples, and other items out in the open, so opting to collect corn for this quest might be a good idea. There are quite a few cornfields at Corny Complex and Farmer Steel’s farm, and you should be able to get more than enough foraged items this way.

Once you complete this challenge, you’ll be finished with the Legendary quest chain for Week 4 of Fortnite Season 7. Now that those are out of the way, you can get started on your Week 4 Epic quests or finish up any Cosmic Summer quests you still haven’t gotten around to. The Cosmic Summer event will only last until July 5, so time is running up if you want to get all the free rewards.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on:June 30th, 2021