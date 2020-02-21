There’s a new secret base under Pleasant Park that can be accessed through a hidden feature in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2. To get to this secret base you actually will need to make your way to a port-a-potty in Pleasant Park, which will flush you down into the base itself. Below we’ll explain exactly where you need to go to get to this port-a-potty and reach the secret base in Fortnite.

How to get to the Secret Base in Fortnite

You’ll want to head to the East side of Pleasant Park first and foremost. More specifically, you’ll want to head for the small store on the east side of Pleasant Park and then look for the blue port-a-potty and dumpster. Once you find this you simply need to interact with the port-a-potty and it will whisk you away to the secret base.

As you can see in the video below, you’ll actually travel down the pipes of the toilet to get to the secret base. Once you get down there, you will need to deal with henchman and potentially other players.

Alongside the henchman you find in the secret base you’ll also find some treasure chests, a henchman chest, and more goodies to kick-start your battle royale match.