Fortnite still continues to be one of the biggest games in the entire industry with no real signs of slowing down. The game is not only keeping players around, but also introducing new players to the game all the time with new events and content to grab their attention, such as the recent Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker event. Most games with a variety of characters have you create one at the beginning, but Fortnite takes a different approach. This may have you wondering how to change the gender of your character and this guide will explain how you can do that in Fortnite.

How To Change Gender

Since there is no character creator in Fortnite, your characters are reliant on what the game calls outfits, also known as skins to most. These skins can be obtained through various means, such as through events or by purchasing them.

You might assume that you could just create a male or female option at the start and the skins you collect would just overlay over the selected gender, but that is not how it works in Fortnite. There is actually no way to have a set gender for yourself in the game. Instead, the gender is entirely reliant on the skins that you obtain in the game.

If you want to play as a male character, you have to pick a skin that you have in your collection and make it your default. The same goes for if you want to play as a female character by selecting a female skin. There are certain skins that have both male and female variants, but you have to actually have each one to be able to have the option of both.

You may feel pretty limited at the start of the game with the amount of skins, but you should be able to access some of these before too long and have at least some options for what you want to look like in the game.