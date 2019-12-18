Fortnite – How to Get a Lightsaber

Star Wars has come to Fortnite, and players can now find weapons from a galaxy far, far away strewn about the map. Following the in-game premiere of a scene from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker at Risky Reels, various Star Wars items have been added to the game. Sure, Stormtrooper skins are cool and all, but the real draw of Fortnite’s most recent crossover are the lightsabers. However, finding a lightsaber can prove to be a bit tricky, so hopefully this guide will help clear things up a bit.

How to Get a Lightsaber in Fortnite

Lightsabers in Fortnite aren’t a pickaxe skin or anything like that. They’re fully equipable weapons that you can find in various locations across the map. They spawn in chests, but not your typical Fortnite chests. Lightsaber chests are cubes with a glowing ring on the front. They take the places of normal chest spawns, although which chests they replace is seemingly random. When you open one of these chests, you’ll be greeted with Luke’s green lightsaber, Rey’s blue lightsaber, Mace Windu’s purple lightsaber, and Kylo Ren’s red lightsaber. Each of these four lightsabers functions exactly the same, with the only difference between the four being the color.

If you want to use a lightsaber in Fortnite, then act fast. They’ll be removed from the game once the time for the in-game Star Wars challenges runs out. Completing these challenges will net you some sweet Star Wars rewards, though, so it’s worth jumping in and getting them done.

Lightsaber duels are becoming pretty common in Fortnite because the items aren’t that hard to come by, so it’s good to know how to use one when the time comes. You can swing them using the normal shoot button (left mouse or right trigger). They hit really hard, and you can put someone down in a few swings. By using the aim button (right mouse or left trigger), you can block incoming damage, whether that be from bullets or other lightsabers. This doesn’t work against explosive damage, though, and if someone shoots you enough, you’ll become unable to block temporarily.