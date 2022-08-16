Fortnite: How to Get a Nimbus Cloud and Kamehameha

Fortnite has just released its Dragon Ball crossover content and fans are running to their platform of choice this morning when they wake up to play through all of the latest content on offer. There is an abundance of enjoyable features to enjoy with this latest update to the game. A few of these features consist of both the Nimbus Cloud and the Kamehameha. If you are wondering how to actually obtain these then you will be pleased to hear that this guide article will take you through everything you need to know about how to get a Nimbus Cloud and Kamehameha in Fortnite.

Getting a Nimbus Cloud and Kamehameha in Fortnite

In order to get a Nimbus Cloud, you will be able to buy one from ‘Bulma’ at the Kame House. This can be found to the east of the map on a small island. The house is on the island that is the furthest to the east from the side of the coast. It is between two other islands on the sea. The cost of a Nimbus Cloud is 250 gold bars. However, you can also find a Nimbus Cloud within Capsule Corp capsules that will drop randomly onto the map.

As for getting the Kamehameha, it can be found within the aforementioned Capsule Corps. When they drop to the map, be sure to search them for the Kamehameha. You will be utilizing this devastating energy beam in no time now that you know where to look! It is a thrill getting used to trying all of these new features out and, as with any Fortnite event, many will be working their way through all the quests that arrive with the update.

Fortnite is available now and can be downloaded on the following platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, IOS, Android, and PC.