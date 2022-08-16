Fortnite Dragon Ball Challenges: All Power Unleashed Quests and Rewards

The long-awaited Fortnite x Dragon Ball Z collaboration is finally here and players can earn a ton of free rewards by completing special Power Unleashed quests during the crossover event. The event quests are split into several categories ranging from Strength Training to Focus Training, which makes sense given the training arc theme of the whole thing. Throughout the crossover event, you’ll increase your Power Level to collect Dragon Balls that will grant you various free in-game rewards like the Shenron glider and more.

The best part is that the whole event is free! The only thing you’ll have to pay for are the skins of Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Beerus, which can be obtained with V-Bucks in the Item Shop. New challenges will be released throughout the event, so you unfortunately can’t collect all 7 Dragon Balls on day one. There’ll still be plenty of time to get them all finished before the event comes to a close though! Here are all the Dragon Ball Z quests and rewards in Fortnite.

All Dragon Ball Power Unleashed Quests and Rewards in Fortnite

The Dragon Ball Power Unleashed quests in Fortnite are split into multiple categories. Completing quests will increase your Power Level, which can be checked at any time on the event page. Your Power Level is really just a fancy way of tracking your event progress, so don’t think too much of it.

By completing quests from each set, you will earn Dragon Balls that will unlock in-game cosmetics and ultimately reward you with the free Shenron glider. Here are all the Dragon Ball challenges currently in Fortnite.

Warmup Quests

Complete Warmup quests (3)

Open Capsule Corp capsules (2)

Collect the Nimbus Cloud or Kamehameha in different matches (2)

Visit a familiar training location (1)

Purchase an item from a Dragon Ball vending machine (1)

Destroy objects with a Kamehameha (100)

Travel distance riding a Nimbus Cloud (1500)

Watch Dragon Ball Super in Dragon Ball Super Episode Festival (1)

Sparring Practice

Complete Sparring Practice quests (3) – Dragon Ball

Join a Versus battle in different matches (2)

Win a Versus battle (1)

Sprint distance in Versus battle

Damage an enemy player before taking damage in different matches (3)

Deal damage to enemy players with the Kamehameha (300)

Strength Training

This set of quests will be released on August 17.

Agility Training

This set of quests will be released on August 18.

Endurance Training

This set of quests will be released on August 19.

Focus Training

This set of quests will be released on August 20.

Recovery Training

This set of quests will be released on August 21.

As stated above, you’ll earn Dragon Balls by finishing most of the quests in each set. Thankfully, you won’t have to complete every single quest before the event ends if you want all 7 Dragon Balls, but each quest has its own rewards that you won’t want to miss out on. The Power Unleashed quests will be available through August 30, so make sure you get them all done before the end of the month.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.