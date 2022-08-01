A big part of getting good at Fortnite is knowing how to properly manage your inventory. Whether you’re in Zero Build or the normal modes, hoarding can only get you so far. When you’re in a team setting in Fortnite, this can be crucial, especially when you know how to drop items for teammates. Here’s how you can do that.

How to Drop Items in Fortnite

To perform this action, you have to press your Inventory (Management, etc.) button on your keyboard or controller. Depending on what setup you use, the buttons will vary. This will bring up a menu with all of your weapons, resources, ammunition, and currencies. What you’ll mostly focus on is the former three. When in a squad and you, for example, have a ton of sniper ammunition, that could be of a better use for someone actually using a sniper in your group.

This can also apply when you want to hand teammates some curatives like shields and med kits. What’s the point of hoarding all of these if you can’t use them all at once? Spreading resources out evenly can make your team much more effective.

By properly managing your inventory, you can also prevent accidents like picking up the wrong items or excessive materials, especially wood since it’s so easy to come by.

While you’re at it, you should also learn how to properly ping items. If you’re playing in a public lobby and voice communication is limited, using the ping system will go hand-in-hand with dropping items. Say, you see a teammate rocking a pistol and they don’t have any shields. You can find and drop any excess shield potions and guns you have so they can gear up better.

Since you won’t be able to communicate with them, you can drop your items, ping them, and hopefully, they’ll take them since you can get that much closer to scoring a Victory Royale!

Fortnite is free to play on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, PC, mobile, and Nintendo Switch.