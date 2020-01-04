Fortnite – How To Get All Winterfest Presents At Once

Christmas may have been last week and we have already rung in the new year of 2020, but that isn’t stopping Epic Games and Fortnite from celebrating the holidays still. The Winterfest event still continues in the game and players that have not even signed into the game since it started can still jump right in and get all the spoils from throughout at once. This guide will explain how you can do just that in Fortnite before the Winterfest event is over.

How To Get All Winterfest Presents

Winterfest is the latest festive event from Epic Games, this time kicking off back on January 18 and running through January 6. Part of the event has been that of daily presents that you could open, with 16 of them total available. Now that it has hit day 17, the game is allowing playing to sign in and open all of them at once if they so choose.

To access these gifts, sign into the game as usual and move to the second tab on the main menu of the game that is a snowflake. From here, you can look around the room and interact with a few different things. The barrage of presents should be very noticeable on both sides, though most of them are located on the left.

All you have to do here is select a pile and then select the specific present that you want to open. At this point, you have two options. You can press one button to shake the present to hear it or hold down another to open it. At this point, shaking the gifts are useless since you can open all of them, so just open away.

All of these gifts can be opened in any order you wish, except for the tall green one in the back. This one requires you to open the rest of them first before getting to it, which will provide you with a new skin.