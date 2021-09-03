Fortnite: How to Get the Will Smith Bad Boys Skin

Since the Twenty-Eighth of August, The next huge character to join the fight, not only bringing experience but also surprise, had arrived in the Fortnite Item Shop. Known as Mike Lowrey, portrayed by Will Smith in the famous “Bad Boys” movie series since 1995. Sporting his own Back Bling and Pickaxe set, this character tops the evergrowing list of surprise appearances in the popular Battle Royale game. Below is a breakdown of the items included and how to acquire them if anything catches your eye.

How to Get the Will Smith Bad Boys Skin in Fortnite

The latest character bundle comes with the “Detectives Duffle” Back Bling, alongside the “Loose Cannon Cutters” pickaxe. For fans of the character/film series, it’s sure to be a must-have. As far as acquiring these items, simply visit the Item Shop and search through available in-game items until you come across the Mike Lowery bundle. There will be quite a few to scroll through, as the Fortnite V.I.P list continues to soar.

Whereas the recently added Icon Series J-Balvin skin came with skin variations and a special event to follow, as of this moment, the Bad Boys Bundle only includes one version of the skin and further Back-Bling/Pickaxe items. Furthermore, there seems to have been no announcements regarding any other content in the form of special events, revealed.

Fortnite is available now on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Mobile