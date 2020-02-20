Epic Games wowed us last year with the conclusion of the original Fortnite chapter and the launch of Chapter 2. Season 1 for Chapter 2 was supposed to end awhile ago, but Epic decided to extend it by a good bit with plenty of content along the way. However, the wait for Chapter 2 Season 2 is finally over and this guide will tell you when and how you can access the latest that Fortnite has to offer.

How To Play Chapter 2 Season 2

There is plenty planned for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 if the barrage of new trailers have been any indication from Epic Games, leaving fans to anxiously await what is to come. The wait is finally over today, but those signing on may notice a problem.

While Chapter 2 Season 2 is launching today, Epic Games is having to take some time to bring all of the new content into the game, including the brand new Battle Pass as well. As a result, the servers have been taken down for maintenance and will be arriving sometime today with a new patch that likely will be pretty hefty.

Once the new content is live, accessing Chapter 2 Season 2 will be easy for everybody. All you will have to do is make sure that you have updated your game on whichever platform you play on. After doing this, load up the game and you will be able to jump directly into all the new content that is part of Chapter 2 Season 2. This means you’ll be able to purchase the new Battle Pass and start going for all of the new content that has been added with this latest update very soon.