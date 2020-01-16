Fortnite – How To Use Weapon Sidegrading

Fortnite is fresh off its recent Winterfest event, but Epic Games is not just sitting and waiting for awhile to update the game. Instead, they have now released the latest update v11.40 that brought some changes to Battle Royale mode. The biggest change was the addition of the new feature known as Sidegrading and this guide will explain what that is and how you can utilize it in matches.

How To Use Weapon Sidegrading

Weapon Sidegrading is a brand new feature to Fortnite that allows you to take your regular Assault Rifles that you find and have in your possession and upgrade them to Heavy Assault Rifles. This provides players with an obvious upgrade, so its important to know just how to pull it off.

If you want to Sidegrade your weapons, you need to find a Weapon Upgrade Bench on the map as seen in the above image and open it up to see just what supplies you need to upgrade your Assault Rifle to a Heavy Assault Rifle. If you do not have the supplies required at that point, go and find them on the map and return to a Weapon Upgrade Bench yet again.

Once you have the correct supplies, you can open up this menu at the Weapon Upgrade Bench, select the weapon you want to upgrade, and you will automatically Sidegrade your weapon to a Heavy Assault Rifle for usage in battle.